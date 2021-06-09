WILLEMSTAD – E tèst antigen ta keda obligatorio pa turista ku ke bishitá Kòrsou. Esaki promé minister Eugene Rhuggenaath a bisa djabièrnè durante un reunion komunikativo di prensa. Algun organisashon di interes algun dia promé a hala atenshon p’esaki kaba. Nan ke pa anulá e tèst.

Segun Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) e tèst antigen, ku mester hasi tres dia despues di yegada banda di e tèst PCR obligatorio promé ku baimentu, ta spanta turista ku e ora ei no ke bini di vakashon na e isla. Esaki lo ta aklará pakiko tin asina poko turista Turismo na Kòrsou ta oumentá masha poko poko. Na mei di 2019 36.386 turista a bini di vakashon na Kòrsou. Luna ku a pasa tabata 76 porshento ménos. Aruba ta bai hopi mas mihó. Den luna di mei nan a risibí 70.000 turista. Ku esaki Aruba kasi ta riba e mésun porsentahe di e kantidat di turista den e mésun luna na 2019.

Suavisashon

“For di e último lockdown intensivamente nos ta wak huntu ku gobièrnu kon nos por hasi e estadia di turista mas mihó posibel. E suavisashonnan tabata masha importante pa turista por bai playa atrobe òf bai un restorant”, Maria Helena Seferina-Rojas, managing director di Chata ta bisa. “Ora nos isla a haña kódigo hel atrobe pa bishitante hulandes bon mirá e reservashonnan tabata masha desapuntante. P’esei nos a laga hasi un investigashon independiente bou di turista. For di esaki a sali ku e tèst antigen banda di e tèst PCR pa hopi turista ta un motibu pa no bai Kòrsou. Pasobra e medida aki ta konta tambe pa hende kompletamente bakuná. Hende no ta komprondé esaki.”

Felter

Segun dòkter di kas Jerry Semper e tèst antigen ta traha masha bon i ta felter e hendenan afó ku tabatin un tèst PCR negativo, pero ku tòg tabata infektá. “Mi ta kere ku e tèst antigen mester keda. Nos no por permití nos un senario atrobe manera na mart, kaminda tabatin un oumento grandi di e kantidat di kontagio. Hende ta hasi loke nan no por laga. Nan gusta bini huntu. Pero Covid no a bai. E tei ketu bai. I komo ku trinta porshento di hende adulto no ta bakuná i sinkuenta porshento di poblashon, mi ta haña ku e tèst antigen mester keda.”

Durante e seshon di informashon a anunsiá suavisashon tambe. Asina riba 8 di yüni, despues di 15 luna ta kanselá toke de keda i for di 4 di yüni habitante di Kòrsou, Aruba i Boneiru ku ta kompletamente bakuná por biaha libramente entre e islanan. Nan no tin nodi di hasi tèst di PCR ni tampoko tèst antigen.